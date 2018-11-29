Whitehead (concussion) compiled 10 tackles (all solo) and was credited with a pair of passes defensed in the Buccaneers' 27-3 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

The rookie led the Bucs in tackles during what was the team's best defensive performance of the season. Whitehead is undergoing an initiation by fire as the starting free safety in the wake of Chris Conte's season-ending knee injury, but he's battled through some rough patches to produce strong tackle numbers on many weeks. Factoring in his Week 12 production, the 21-year-old is now up to 53 total stops (43 solo) across nine games.