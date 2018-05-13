Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Tweaks hamstring in rookie camp
Whitehead was limited in Saturday's rookie minicamp practice due to a hamstring injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The fourth-round pick apparently suffered the injury at some point during Saturday's session. Whitehead enjoyed a productive three-year college career at safety with Pittsburgh, where he racked up 235 total tackles (162 solo) -- including 8.5 for loss -- three interceptions and three fumble recoveries while scoring twice overall off turnovers and also playing some halfback. Despite his relatively slight frame (5-foot-10, 198 pounds), head coach Dirk Koetter is excited about the versatile rookie and isn't overly concerned with his stature. "Just because a guy may be five or six pounds off what the ideal [player at his] position weighs, that doesn't mean he's not tough enough to play."
