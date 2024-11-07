Whitehead (quadriceps) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Whitehead compiled nine total tackles (five solo) in Monday's 30-24 loss to Kansas City, but he may have left the contest a little worse for wear. The safety will have two more chances to return to practice this week and move past the quadriceps issue ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.
