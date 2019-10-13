Whitehead suffered an undisclosed injury Sunday and is unlikely to return to the game, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Whitehead's injury came late in Sunday's game against Carolina. It appeared the injury was to his arm but the team has yet to confirm any specifics. Expect more information on his status as it becomes available.

