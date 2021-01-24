Whitehead has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Whitehead was injured making a tackle on Packers running back Jamaal Williams in the third quarter. Just a few plays beforehand, Whitehead forced a key fumble on Aaron Jones that set up the Buccaneers for their fourth touchdown of the afternoon. Since Antoine Winfield (ankle) is already inactive, the Buccaneers will turn to two backup safeties -- Andrew Adams and Mike Edwards -- for the rest of the game.