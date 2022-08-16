Borregales drilled a 55-yard field goal, hit the right upright on a 49-yard would-be game-winning attempt and connected on all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Borregales' miss obviously couldn't have been more in the spotlight and sullied what had otherwise been a highly impressive night. Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that Borregales' 55-yard make was five yards longer than any regular-season Buccaneers field goal since 2019, and the nearly perfect night mirrored a lot of the rookie's training camp practice performances. However, Borregales conceded after the game the snap was perfect and put the blame on himself, noting those were precisely the type of kicks he needed to consistently execute. The battle between Borregales and incumbent Ryan Succop will continue in practice during the week, and it remains to be seen if the latter will get all the attempts in Saturday's road matchup versus the Titans.