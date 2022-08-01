Borregales, who's attempting to unseat Ryan Succop for the starting placekicker job this summer, has gone 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts in each of his first two training camp practices, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles is alternating camp practices between his two kickers, and Borregales' first two sessions came Thursday and Saturday. Auman reports Borregales' longest kicks Thursday were about five yards further than Succop's furthest attempts, and Saturday, he made his first six attempts before hitting the right upright from 51 yards out for his only miss. Head coach Todd Bowles essentially declared the battle a draw thus far, noting "both of them are healthy, both of them are kicking good right now."