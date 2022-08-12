Borregales, who most recently went 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts in Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins, continues impressing in his battle with Ryan Succop for the starting placekicker job, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Borregales and Succop have typically been alternating days where they serve as the sole placekicker in practice, and each seemingly continues to run neck-and-neck with the other. As per Crane, Borregales' one miss Wednesday came from approximately 48 yards and Succop followed with a perfect 7-for-7 tally Thursday, but both kickers have had their share of unblemished and near-perfect efforts thus far. Succop seemingly enjoyed an advantage coming in due to his incumbent status, but if each player performs very similarly during preseason games, the fact the veteran's $4.5 million cap hit for 2022 dwarfs Borregales' $870,000 figure could be the tiebreaker.