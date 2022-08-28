Borregales missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt wide right -- his only kick of the night -- in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday.

Borregales' unfortunate track record in game action this preseason appears likely to cost him his job battle with incumbent Ryan Succop. In addition to Saturday night's fourth-quarter miss, Borregales also failed to connect on a would-be game-winning 49-yard try against the Dolphins back in the exhibition opener, although that was preceded by an impressive 55-yard make. Borregales already spent all of last season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, and it remains to be seen if that's what's also in the cards to start the 2022 season or if he'll end up waived outright.