The Buccaneers selected Ramirez in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

An edge rusher out of Eastern Michigan, Ramirez was a force in the MAC over the last two years. He was extremely productive as a senior with 12.0 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. Ramirez will have to overcome a small stature (6-2, 242) to be an effective edge rusher at the next level, but he does have solid athleticism to get around the edge.