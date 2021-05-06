site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Joseph Jones: Lands in Tampa Bay
RotoWire Staff
Jones signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jones spent the last four seasons in Detroit handling a depth role, and he figures to reprise a similar gig in Tampa Bay. He's not a realistic candidate to provide fantasy utility in IDP leagues.
