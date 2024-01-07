Hayes was forced out with a knee injury during Sunday's 9-0 win over the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hayes sustained a knee injury at some point during Sunday's action, and he was deemed doubtful to return before the end of the contest. It's unclear if the 24-year-old returned during the second half, which will leave his status up in the air as the Buccaneers now prepare to play in the Wild Card round of the postseason after the team secured a spot as the NFC champions.