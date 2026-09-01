The Buccaneers placed Hayes (knee) on injured reserve with a designation to return Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hayes underwent surgery on his knee Saturday after picking up the injury during this past Wednesday's practice. The move to IR means he'll be required to miss at least four games, so Week 5 against the Cowboys on Thursday, Oct. 8 is the earliest that Hayes can make his 2026 regular-season debut. He contributed mostly on special teams last year, finishing with 15 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games.