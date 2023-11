Hayes (concussion) isn't among the Buccaneers' inactives for Sunday's clash with San Francisco, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hayes missed Week 10 against Tennessee while working his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but he'll be back on the field Sunday to face San Francisco. The rookie has yet to see any work on defense this season, logging all 151 of his snaps on special teams.