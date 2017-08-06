Huff (ribs) returned to practice Saturday and scored a touchdown against 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans in one-on-one drills, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Huff had gotten the wind knocked out of him Friday on a long diving reception, but he was no worse for wear Saturday. The speedster beat Evans on a quick out move near the goal line in individual drills to haul in a score from Jameis Winston. Huff is battling several players for the fifth receiver role and has also gotten reps at kickoff returner thus far in training camp.