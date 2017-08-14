Play

Huff secured one of three targets for seven yards and added 37 yards on his sole kickoff return in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

The speedy third-year man looked good on his one runback but couldn't make much of an impact in the passing game. Huff, Freddie Martino and Bernard Reedy -- the latter two notably having prior experience with head coach Dirk Koetter in Atlanta -- are in a battle for the fifth receiver and kick returner jobs. Reedy was the most accomplished of that trio Friday, but Huff's big-play upside figure to continue affording him plenty of reps in practice and preseason contests.

