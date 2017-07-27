Buccaneers' Josh Huff: DUI citation dismissed on eve of camp
Huff had a DUI citation from a November 2016 arrest dismissed Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Huff had been cited for suspicion of being under the influence of marijuana, as well as with unlawful possession of a weapon, when he was stopped for speeding in New Jersey last November as a member of the Eagles. The 25-year-old receiver had already entered into a pretrial diversion program for the weapons charges, which will be dropped if Huff successfully completes a six-month probationary period without incident. However, the drug-related offense was still an issue until Tuesday's development, which also involved Huff pleading guilty to the speeding citation. The incident cost the speedster his job with Philadelphia and led to his eventual arrival in Tampa, and as per Auman, Huff will have a chance to compete for a job as both a reserve receiver and returner in training camp.
