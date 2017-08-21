Buccaneers' Josh Huff: Solid as returner in second exhibition
Huff hauled in his only target for six yards and totaled 27 yards on his sole kickoff return in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Huff was outperformed by his primary competition for the fifth receiver/returner roles, Bernard Reedy, and also played four fewer snaps. However, Huff almost matched Reedy's 29 yards on kickoffs and is the only one of the two with any regular-season playing experience. Huff also has a two-inch height advantage and bigger frame than Reedy, so there are undeniably certain advantages he brings to the table in the job battle. The two will likely continue to fight for a roster spot through the final preseason game.
