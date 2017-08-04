Huff got the wind knocked out of him during Friday's practice and will have his ribs examined afterward, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

Huff said the hit he took resulted in a different feeling than in times prior, including some rib soreness. As a result, the wideout will have his condition checked later Friday, at which point an update on his status could surface.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories