LeRibeus signed with the Buccaneers on Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

LeRibeus is a 2012 third-round pick of the Redskins that spent the last two years with the Saints after the expiration of his rookie deal in Washington. The journeyman is expected to provide some training camp depth for the time being, considering Laine separately reports 2018 third-round pick Alex Cappa is still in need of further seasoning and veteran Evan Smith remains on the mend from torn labrums in both hips.

