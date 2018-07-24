Buccaneers' Josh Liddell: Signed by Bucs

Liddell signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Lidell originally was inked by the Bucs as an undrafted free agent following the draft, but he was subsequently waived at the conclusion of rookie minicamp. He'll return in quest of a depth role in the secondary, following a college career at Arkansas during which he played in 50 games (37 starts) and compiled 177 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defensed, 3.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.