The Buccaneers elevated Pearson to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pearson's promotion ahead of Thursday's contest against the Bears comes with the context that Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) have already been ruled out, and both Mike Evans (ankle) and Scotty Miller (hip) are officially questionable. Depending on how Evans and Miller do in pre-game workouts, Pearson could get a chance to make his NFL debut.