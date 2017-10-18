Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Back at practice
Robinson (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
With a limit-free practice under his belt, Robinson should be a full go for this week's game in Buffalo. Robinson figures to function as a depth safety barring any injuries to the top of the roster guys.
