Robinson (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons.

Robinson was limited in the first two sessions of Week 12 prep, but his full participation Friday was enough to keep him off the final injury report. His availability gives the Buccaneers an extra body in the secondary on a week when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves will miss a second consecutive contest with his own hamstring injury.