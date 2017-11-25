Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Back to full practice Friday
Robinson (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons.
Robinson was limited in the first two sessions of Week 12 prep, but his full participation Friday was enough to keep him off the final injury report. His availability gives the Buccaneers an extra body in the secondary on a week when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves will miss a second consecutive contest with his own hamstring injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Not yet clear of concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.