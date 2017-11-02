Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Clears concussion protocol
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter revealed Thursday that Robinson cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson is thus in line to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing the Buccaneers' last three contests with the head injury. Look for Robinson to see snaps almost exclusively on special teams in the Week 9 divisional matchup.
