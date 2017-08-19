Play

Robinson (hamstring) did not take part in Saturday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robinson suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason tilt against the Jaguars and did not return. There's been no official announcement on the severity of the injury at this point, but he's being held out of practice, possibly as a precautionary measure.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories