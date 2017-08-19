Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Doesn't practice Saturday
Robinson (hamstring) did not take part in Saturday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robinson suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason tilt against the Jaguars and did not return. There's been no official announcement on the severity of the injury at this point, but he's being held out of practice, possibly as a precautionary measure.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Re-signs with Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Sees time at safety in Monday practice•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Stands out in Tuesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Held out of some drills Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Works with second-team defense, special teams Tuesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...