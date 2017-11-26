Robinson left Sunday's game against the Falcons in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, Guy Curtright of The Sports Xchange reports.

Robinson has battled hamstring and concussion issues since training camp and, despite a flare-up this week, was left off the team's final injury report on Friday. His injury leaves the Buccaneers with little depth in the secondary, as they also lost T.J Ward to a concussion in the contest.