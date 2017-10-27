Robinson (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson has not seen game action since sustaining the concussion against the Patriots in Week 5, but he did practice in a limited capacity this week and has actually put in some full sessions since the injury, as well. The 26-year-old remains in the concussion protocol until further notice, and the Buccaneers will have to make due Sunday without their special teams ace.