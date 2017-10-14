Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Out for Week 6
Robinson (concussion) has been declared out for Sunday's Week 6 tilt versus the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The reserve safety had actually put in full practices both Wednesday and Thursday before being held out altogether Friday. Robinson has logged all but one of his 58 snaps on special teams this season, so his absence will not have a fantasy-related impact.
