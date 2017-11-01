Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Practices fully Wednesday
Robinson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson hasn't suited up for a game since Week 5 against the Patriots, but it appears as though he's on track to play Sunday against the Saints. The 26-year-old is rarely deployed in defensive situations, but is a valued member of the Buccaneers' special teams units.
