Robinson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will be available Sunday against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson is normally deployed only in special teams situations, but with fellow safeties Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward (both hip) questionable for Sunday, he could be summoned for some defensive snaps.

