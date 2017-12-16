Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Questionable Monday
The Buccaneers have listed Robinson (hamstring) as questionable for Monday's game against the Falcons.
Robinson logged a full workload Saturday, following consecutive limited days. He will presumably resume his role as a depth safety if he ultimately able to play Monday. However, final confirmation on his status will not be made until closer to game-time.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Sidelined in Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Back to full practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.