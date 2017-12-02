Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Sidelined in Week 13
Robinson (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.
Robinson was forced from the Week 12 loss to the Falcons with the latest iteration of an ongoing hamstring issue, and the ailment proceeded to keep him from practicing throughout the week as well. His absence leaves the Buccaneers' safety depth particularly thin, as T.J. Ward (concussion) will also sit Sunday. Robinson is also a key component on special teams, where his absence could potentially be felt the most.
