Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Staying in Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers elected to exercise the one-year option on Robinson's contract Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robinson was one of Tampa Bay's best players on special teams last season, evidenced by the crucial fourth-quarter fumble he forced during the Buccaneers' Week 17 upset over the playoff-bound Saints. He should remain a stud in that phase of the game now that his contract has been extended through the end of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...