The Buccaneers elected to exercise the one-year option on Robinson's contract Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robinson was one of Tampa Bay's best players on special teams last season, evidenced by the crucial fourth-quarter fumble he forced during the Buccaneers' Week 17 upset over the playoff-bound Saints. He should remain a stud in that phase of the game now that his contract has been extended through the end of the 2018 campaign.