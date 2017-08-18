Play

Robinson exited Thursday night's preseason game against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury and did not return, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

There has been no announcement on the severity of the injury. Robinson is primarily a special teams player and depth defensive back, but his roster spot is likely secure after signing a two-year, $6.5 million contract in March.

