Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Suffers hamstring injury
Robinson exited Thursday night's preseason game against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury and did not return, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
There has been no announcement on the severity of the injury. Robinson is primarily a special teams player and depth defensive back, but his roster spot is likely secure after signing a two-year, $6.5 million contract in March.
