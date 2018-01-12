Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Tallies five tackles in 2017
Robinson tallied five tackles and one forced fumble over 11 games in 2017.
Robinson only registered two snaps on defense all season as his main responsibilities came on special teams. Given his extremely limited role, the Central Florida product isn't on the IDP radar entering the 2018 campaign.
