Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Will play Monday
Robinson (hamstring) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robinson was listed as questionable after putting in a full practice Saturday, and always seemed on track to play Monday. The 26-year-old should continue in his role as a depth safety and special teams contributor for the Buccaneers.
