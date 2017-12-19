Robinson (hamstring) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robinson was listed as questionable after putting in a full practice Saturday, and always seemed on track to play Monday. The 26-year-old should continue in his role as a depth safety and special teams contributor for the Buccaneers.

