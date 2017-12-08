Robinson (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson isn't quite ready to return after also missing last week's loss to the Packers due to a hamstring injury. Primarily used on special teams, Robinson's absence doesn't have much of an impact on the Buccaneers' defense at this point.

