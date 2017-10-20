Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Won't play Sunday
Robinson (concussion) didn't practice Friday and won't be ready for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson was able to practice in full capacity Wednesday, but he still wasn't able to progress in concussion protocol to the point that he could play. With Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward both nursing hip injuries, Robinson could've been due for some defensive snaps too. Expect to see Justin Evans to pick up most of the workload Robinson leaves behind.
