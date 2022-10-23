site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-josh-wells-activated-from-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Activated from injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wells (calf) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Wells suffered a calf injury in Week 2 and has missed the team's last four games. He's likely to play primarily on special teams and as a depth option for the offensive unit.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 26 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read