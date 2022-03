Wells (ankle) agreed to a one-year, $1.12 million contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Wells sustained an ankle injury in the Buccaneers' divisional matchup against the Rams in January but will likely be good to go for offseason activities. The 31-year-old served as one of the team's top backups on the offensive line last year and should play a similar role in 2022.