Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Back with Bucs
Wells has re-signed with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Wells spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars before signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason. He ended up suiting up for 13 games and starting two of them. The veteran projects to provide depth at tackle in 2020.
