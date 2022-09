Head coach Todd Bowles said Wells (calf) won't play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wells suffered a calf injury during the first half of Sunday's contest against the Saints, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after. If both Wells and Donovan Smith (elbow) are unable to suit up in Week 3, Brandon Walton would be the likely candidate to command a spot in the Bucs' starting lineup.