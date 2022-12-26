Wells was diagnosed with a torn left patellar tendon during Sunday's win over the Cardinals and will be held out for the remainder of the campaign, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wells had to be carted off the field during Sunday's win and was replaced by Brandon Walton, who figures to be the starting left tackle until Donovan Smith (foot) returns to action.
