Wells (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Wells will miss at least four games while on IR after he suffered a calf injury in Week 2 versus the Saints. The injury isn't expected to be a long term issue or season-ending, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. If Donovan Smith (elbow) can't start Sunday against the Packers, Brandon Walton is a top candidate to start at left tackle.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Not expected to play Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Remains out versus Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Back in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Will remain in Tampa•