Wells (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Wells will miss at least four games while on IR after he suffered a calf injury in Week 2 versus the Saints. The injury isn't expected to be a long term issue or season-ending, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. If Donovan Smith (elbow) can't start Sunday against the Packers, Brandon Walton is a top candidate to start at left tackle.

