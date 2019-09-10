Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Signs with Tampa Bay
Wells signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wells started in five games for Jacksonville last season and appeared in 39 contests overall during his five-year stint with the team. The 28-year-old will provide depth to the Buccaneers' offensive line at the very least.
