Wells (calf) came out with a calf injury during Sunday's game against the Saints, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wells was unable to line up on Tampa Bay's final play of the first half after he appeared to hurt his calf against New Orleans. The 31-year-old stepped in as the Buccaneers' starting left tackle after Donovan Smith was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest, leaving Brandon Walton to fill in on the team's final play from scrimmage in the first half, according to Stroud.