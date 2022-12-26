Wells has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against Arizona due to a leg injury.
Wells was replacing Donovan Smith (leg) at left tackle, so Brandon Walton is expected to be the next man up. The extent of Wells' injury remains unclear, but the 31-year-old offensive lineman had to be carted off the field, which is always a concerning development.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Designated to return from IR•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Not expected to play Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Remains out versus Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Wells: Suffers injury Sunday•