Williams (hamstring) participated in Monday's training camp practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Williams has been sidelined for much of the last two weeks due to a hamstring strain, which caused him to miss Saturday's preseason game against the Titans. He's recovered enough to return to practice, and the undrafted rookie will resume his battle against Sean Tucker and Owen Wright for the RB3 job behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White (groin).