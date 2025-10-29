Williams rushed four times for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-3 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The undrafted rookie logged a career-high six snaps on offense behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, and he recorded the first four carries of his career in the process. The fact the Saints never threatened and the Buccaneers were in firm control of the game throughout the second half facilitated Williams' opportunity, but if Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is able to finally get healthy over Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye, Williams could be relegated to just special-teams duty or inactive status in a Week 10 home matchup against the Patriots.